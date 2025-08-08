The Ultimate Cast Iron Flank Steak (And Chimichurri!) Is Only 20 Minutes Away
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Open-fire cooking has a home in many cultures. In America, it's referred to simply as barbecue, with glazed meats and vegetables cooked over a few burners on a grill. Korean BBQ looks a little different, with the round, flat surface of the grill incorporated into the table itself, designed to be made and enjoyed all at once. Argentinian barbecue is somewhere between the two. Argentinian asado grilling features large pieces of meat in every cut imaginable, grilled on suspended grates called pasillas and manned by an asador, then served tableside over the course of many hours. The cooking and serving style reflects the spirit of Argentinian culture, the communal dining a slow pace meant for enjoying good company (and perhaps some good wine, too).
The many meats of Argentinian asado are often accompanied by a few grilled vegetables and a fresh, saucy chimichurri. Considered the seasoning of the nation, chimichurri is a pesto-like sauce that adds herbal, zesty flavor to meats, fish, and veggies — and it pairs particularly well with beef, which is what Argentina is best known for. This recipe for cast iron flank steak with chimichurri, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, offers a taste of Argentinian asado with perfectly cooked, smokey steak and herby sauce. The steak is seasoned simply, a trademark of a cuisine that emphasizes high-quality, fresh-tasting beef flavored with the smoke of a coal (or wood) fired grill. Though it isn't quite the same as an asado itself, this flank steak and chimichurri is equally as delicious, and best of all, easy enough to make in 20 minutes or less.
Gathering the ingredients for cast iron flank steak and chimichurri
Flank steak is a quick-cooking steak that is typically marinated to break down the tougher fibers of the meat and tenderize it into a buttery, beefy cut. Because this steak is only lightly seasoned, you'll want to head to a good butcher and pick up fresh, high-quality flank steak, which will taste more beefy on its own. You can also make this recipe with other cuts like ribeye, Delmonico, or skirt steak. From there, you'll need a high-smoke point oil like grapeseed, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallot, red wine vinegar, oregano, red pepper flakes, and olive oil.
Step 1: Pat the steak dry
Pat flank steak completely dry with a paper towel.
Step 2: Season the steak
Season on both sides with salt, pepper, and paprika.
Step 3: Heat up the cast iron grill pan
Heat a cast iron grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add the grapeseed oil.
Step 4: Sear the steak
Once hot, add the steak and sear on both sides until a brown crust forms, about 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Step 5: Cover steak with foil
Remove the steak from heat and cover with foil for 5 minutes, or until ready to serve.
Step 6: Pulse the chimichurri ingredients in a food processor
To make the chimichurri, add parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallot, vinegar, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to a food processor and pulse to chop.
Step 7: Add the oil slowly
While pulsing, add the olive oil slowly until chimichurri is smooth.
Step 8: Serve the flank steak with chimichurri
Serve the flank steak with chimichurri drizzled over top or on the side.
Pairs well with flank steak and chimichurri
Cast Iron Flank Steak With Chimichurri Recipe
This cast iron flank steak recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, and best of all, it comes with a fresh chimichurri for serving.
Ingredients
- For the steak
- 1 (2-pound) flank steak
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (or any high-smoke point oil)
- For the chimichurri
- 1 cup parsley, stems removed
- 1 cup cilantro, stems removed
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 shallot, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
Directions
- Pat flank steak completely dry with a paper towel.
- Season on both sides with salt, pepper, and paprika.
- Heat a cast iron grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add the grapeseed oil.
- Once hot, add the steak and sear on both sides until a brown crust forms, about 5 to 6 minutes per side.
- Remove the steak from heat and cover with foil for 5 minutes, or until ready to serve.
- To make the chimichurri, add parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallot, vinegar, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to a food processor and pulse to chop.
- While pulsing, add the olive oil slowly until chimichurri is smooth.
- Serve the flank steak with chimichurri drizzled over top or on the side.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|705
|Total Fat
|53.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|154.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|715.4 mg
|Protein
|49.6 g
Should I marinate flank steak before cooking it?
In traditional Argentinian cooking, beef is often seasoned simply in order to enhance its natural flavor, which is particularly flavorful and fresh. Flank steak, while being a quick-cooking cut, can also be a little tough and a little less flavorful than fattier cuts like filet mignon or ribeye, especially when purchased at the average grocery store (and not in Argentina itself). Often, flank steak is marinated to add flavor and tenderize the meat, usually just for a short time to avoid over-working the beef. In this recipe, we recommend a simple blend of salt, pepper, and smokey paprika, but you can just as easily turn that into a marinade, as well.
To marinate the flank steak, first put it in a bag or shallow bowl. Season it with salt and pepper, then stir together lime juice, olive oil, smoked paprika, and some garlic. Pour the marinade over the steak and let sit for about 20 to 30 minutes. The lime juice, being an acid, will tenderize the beef. You can swap lime in this marinade with orange juice or even vinegar, making sure to only use a teaspoon or two. You can also add seasonings like oregano or herbs like parsley, or simply use your chimichurri to marinate the beef.
What else can I use chimichurri for?
Chimichurri is much more versatile than a simple dipping sauce and can be used in a variety of ways. You can spread chimichurri onto sandwiches, hamburgers, and even beef hot dogs, or use it in an Argentinian-inspired grain bowl with steak, chicken, rice, and beans. You can also use chimichurri on pasta by tossing it with pasta water and noodles, creating a tangy, more herbal version of pesto that pairs well with vegetables and meat. You can also drizzle it across potatoes, adding easy flavor to baked, mashed, smashed, or roasted spuds.
Chimichurri also makes a great marinade. Besides the steak itself, you can marinate shrimp, salmon, chicken, or vegetables in the sauce, marinating for 20 to 30 minutes to tenderize and flavor the fish or meat. After marinating, you can then grill, roast, or pan sear, bringing out the flavors of the herbs and spices and mellowing the vinegar and garlic. Chimichurri is a great alternative to pesto that offers a similarly versatile, tangier option that can be used on pretty much anything you can think of.