The Ultimate Cast Iron Flank Steak (And Chimichurri!) Is Only 20 Minutes Away

Open-fire cooking has a home in many cultures. In America, it's referred to simply as barbecue, with glazed meats and vegetables cooked over a few burners on a grill. Korean BBQ looks a little different, with the round, flat surface of the grill incorporated into the table itself, designed to be made and enjoyed all at once. Argentinian barbecue is somewhere between the two. Argentinian asado grilling features large pieces of meat in every cut imaginable, grilled on suspended grates called pasillas and manned by an asador, then served tableside over the course of many hours. The cooking and serving style reflects the spirit of Argentinian culture, the communal dining a slow pace meant for enjoying good company (and perhaps some good wine, too).

The many meats of Argentinian asado are often accompanied by a few grilled vegetables and a fresh, saucy chimichurri. Considered the seasoning of the nation, chimichurri is a pesto-like sauce that adds herbal, zesty flavor to meats, fish, and veggies — and it pairs particularly well with beef, which is what Argentina is best known for. This recipe for cast iron flank steak with chimichurri, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, offers a taste of Argentinian asado with perfectly cooked, smokey steak and herby sauce. The steak is seasoned simply, a trademark of a cuisine that emphasizes high-quality, fresh-tasting beef flavored with the smoke of a coal (or wood) fired grill. Though it isn't quite the same as an asado itself, this flank steak and chimichurri is equally as delicious, and best of all, easy enough to make in 20 minutes or less.