Buttermilk-Baked Chicken With Chimichurri Recipe

Many marinades are made with citrus juice, wine, or vinegar, but lactic acid can also help to tenderize meat. While some marinade recipes call for yogurt, here developer Kara Barrett is using buttermilk to pre-soak her chicken. The result, she says, is a "slight tang and the incredible browning" and meat she describes as "swoonworthy," although we'd advise extra caution in the kitchen if tasty food really does make you woozy.

As for the sauce, Barrett tells us, "The chimichurri provides a wonderfully salty and tart contrast" to the relatively simple chicken. Surprisingly enough, though, you only need a few ingredients — eight in all — to make both elements of the recipe. While the chicken and chimichurri combo tastes great on the first day, it might be even better as leftovers that are eaten straight out of the fridge (no need to reheat). If you have any extra chimichurri, it can make for a versatile salad dressing, while you could also use it as a sauce for other types of meat or vegetables or even as a dip for tortilla chips or pita triangles.