Give Your Yogurt Marinade Some Extra Zest With One Added Ingredient

Yogurt is a wonderful vehicle for flavoring your favorite cut of meat, whether it's leg of lamb or salmon filets. Its balance of tang and dairy richness coupled with its creamy, adhesive texture makes for a delicious flavoring agent that will effectively coat any protein. Plus, yogurt is rich in calcium and lactic acid, which will help tenderize the meat for the most succulent results. If there's one ingredient that'll bring a yogurt marinade to new and delicious heights, it's citrus.

Whether you want a sour lemon or lime, a sweet orange, or a bittersweet grapefruit, citrus is a multifaceted ingredient that adds flavor and even more acidity to help break down meat. Citrus juice offers a fresh and bright burst of acidity while citrus zest releases its essential oils into the yogurt for more concentrated citrus notes and aromas. You can also let the type of citrus you choose influence any additional spices, herbs, or aromatics you throw into the marinade.

That said, citrus, yogurt, and basic seasonings are all you need to create a well-rounded aromatic marinade. Simply add the juice and zest of your favorite citrus fruit to a sealable bag with a cup of yogurt, season with salt and pepper, and throw in the cuts of raw meat. Give the bag a shake to ensure the marinade fully engulfs the meat, then place the bag in the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes before grilling, roasting, or pan-frying.