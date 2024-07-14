Grilled Summer Elote Flatbread Recipe
Get ready to be the hero at your next potluck with this grilled summer elote flatbread dish. This recipe is inspired by elote, grilled Mexican street corn, a popular staple found on many street corners in Mexico. Elote is corn on the cob that's grilled to charred perfection and topped with a creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, sour cream (or crema), and tangy lime juice. The whole mixture is given a little heat with spices like cayenne and chili powder, and topped with crumbled salty Cotija cheese and fresh cilantro. Another common variation is esquites, where the corn kernels are removed from the cob and served in a cup. In this recipe, we're piling spicy corn kernels in a tangy, creamy sauce on top of freshly grilled flatbread for a mouthwatering taste of Mexico.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or simply craving amazing flavor, this dish is the answer. The versatility of serving it as an appetizer or a side dish makes it a winner for any occasion." So, fire up the grill, gather your ingredients, and get ready to smell the savory aroma of freshly grilled corn. It's a recipe you might have on repeat all summer.
Gather the ingredient for grilled summer elote flatbread
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some corn, red pepper, red onion, cilantro, and limes. If you don't buy the corn already clean, here are some tips for shucking corn fast and easy. Stop by the dairy aisle and grab some Cotija cheese and sour cream. If you want to make this recipe vegan, look for dairy-free sour cream and dairy-free feta cheese. Then check your pantry for all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, chili powder, cayenne pepper, olive oil, and mayonnaise.
Step 1: Add dry ingredients to a bowl
In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 2: Add the liquid
Add ¾ cups room temperature water and 3 tablespoons olive oil and combine.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead it for about 3 minutes.
Step 4: Let the dough rest
Spray a clean bowl with cooking spray and place the dough inside. Cover and let sit for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Preheat the grill
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 6: Grill the corn
Brush the corn with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and a few shakes of salt and place it on the grill for 25 minutes rotating it every 10 minutes.
Step 7: Divide the dough into sections
Put the dough back onto the board and divide it into 4 sections.
Step 8: Roll out the dough
Roll each section into an oval shape ¼-inch thick.
Step 9: Grill the flatbread
Place the flatbread dough sections on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
Step 10: Cut the kernels from the cobs
When the corn is done, cut the corn kernels from the cobs right into a mixing bowl.
Step 11: Add the other ingredients
Add the red pepper, red onion, Cotija cheese, and cilantro to the bowl.
Step 12: Make the dressing
In a small bowl combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, remaining salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper.
Step 13: Add the dressing to the other ingredients
Add the mayonnaise mixture to the corn mixture and stir to combine.
Step 14: Top the flatbread and serve
Top the grilled flatbread with the corn topping, add additional cilantro as garnish, and serve.
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour + more for dusting
- 2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt + a few shakes
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 ears of corn, cleaned
- ½ diced red pepper
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup Cotija cheese
- ¼ cup cilantro + more for garnish
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- Add ¾ cups room temperature water and 3 tablespoons olive oil and combine.
- Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead it for about 3 minutes.
- Spray a clean bowl with cooking spray and place the dough inside. Cover and let sit for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush the corn with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and a few shakes of salt and place it on the grill for 25 minutes rotating it every 10 minutes.
- Put the dough back onto the board and divide it into 4 sections.
- Roll each section into an oval shape ¼-inch thick.
- Place the flatbread dough sections on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
- When the corn is done, cut the corn kernels from the cobs right into a mixing bowl.
- Add the red pepper, red onion, Cotija cheese, and cilantro to the bowl.
- In a small bowl combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, remaining salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper.
- Add the mayonnaise mixture to the corn mixture and stir to combine.
- Top the grilled flatbread with the corn topping, add additional cilantro as garnish, and serve.
Can I make this elote flatbread recipe without a grill?
You can easily make this delicious elote flatbread without a grill. There are several different methods you can use to char the corn for this recipe. One of the easiest ways is to lay the corn on a baking sheet and put it into an oven that has been preheated to broil. You'll want to cook it for about 15 minutes, keeping an eye on it and rotating it with tongs to make sure you get all sides evenly browned. Another alternative to char the corn is to cook it in a cast iron skillet. Just add some oil to the pan and once heated to medium-high, add the corn and follow the same plan of rotating it until each side is browned. You can also use a grill pan, which would enable you to get those coveted char marks on the corn, though it won't have quite so smoky a flavor as with an outdoor grill.
For the flatbread, you can easily use your stovetop. The quickest method is to use a griddle because you will be able to cook all the flatbreads at once. You can heat the griddle to medium-high and cook the flatbreads for about 3-4 minutes on each side. If you don't have a griddle, a non-stick frying pan works well also. If you are short on time and want a quicker version of this recipe, you can buy frozen fire-roasted corn and pre-made flatbread.
What are some other things I can do with the elote filling?
Once you know how to make the elote filling you'll want to use it for all sorts of dishes. One of the easiest and simplest ways to use it is as a dip. It goes great with these homemade chili lime tortilla chips, toasted flatbread, pita chips, crackers, or veggies. Layer it on top of tortilla chips with some extra cheese to make fresh and flavorful nachos. You can also serve the elote filling as a side salad. It pairs well with anything off the grill, as well as baked fish, burgers, or sandwiches. To make it heartier you can add a can of black beans.
Use the elote filling as a taco topper. Whether you are making a standard ground beef taco, lentil tacos, or chicken tacos, the flavor of the elote adds a crisp bite of freshness. The elote filling also makes a fabulous upgraded quesadilla. Just add a scoop to a large tortilla, add some melty cheese, fold over, and sear in a hot frying pan for a delicious appetizer, light meal, or side dish.