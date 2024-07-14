Grilled Summer Elote Flatbread Recipe

Get ready to be the hero at your next potluck with this grilled summer elote flatbread dish. This recipe is inspired by elote, grilled Mexican street corn, a popular staple found on many street corners in Mexico. Elote is corn on the cob that's grilled to charred perfection and topped with a creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, sour cream (or crema), and tangy lime juice. The whole mixture is given a little heat with spices like cayenne and chili powder, and topped with crumbled salty Cotija cheese and fresh cilantro. Another common variation is esquites, where the corn kernels are removed from the cob and served in a cup. In this recipe, we're piling spicy corn kernels in a tangy, creamy sauce on top of freshly grilled flatbread for a mouthwatering taste of Mexico.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or simply craving amazing flavor, this dish is the answer. The versatility of serving it as an appetizer or a side dish makes it a winner for any occasion." So, fire up the grill, gather your ingredients, and get ready to smell the savory aroma of freshly grilled corn. It's a recipe you might have on repeat all summer.