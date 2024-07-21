Tofu Burgers With Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe

This tofu burger starts with the dominant flavors of the tropics and adds a bit of spice and the smoky touch of the grill pan to produce a grilled burger that delivers loads of flavor, texture, and color. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the salsa on this burger builds on the traditional Cuban pairing of avocado, pineapple, and red onion, but takes it up a notch by adding some char to the pineapple with the help of a grill pan. The smoky, bright, tangy-sweet pineapple contrasts with the creamy avocado slices and lends the salsa a deep, nuanced flavor. This smokiness is further heightened by the umami flavor of the tofu marinade itself, which relies on soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger for its depth of flavor.

Thanks to the special touch of the grill pan—our secret weapon in this burger—the marinated tofu has some smoke and a satisfying firmness, and the resulting dish is a celebration of tropical ingredients with a hint of Asian flavor. These beautiful vegan burgers offer the perfect balance of flavors and textures. If you want a burger that steps away from the ordinary to take you on a trip around the world, then this grilled tofu burger is just what you were looking for.