Tofu Burgers With Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe
This tofu burger starts with the dominant flavors of the tropics and adds a bit of spice and the smoky touch of the grill pan to produce a grilled burger that delivers loads of flavor, texture, and color. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the salsa on this burger builds on the traditional Cuban pairing of avocado, pineapple, and red onion, but takes it up a notch by adding some char to the pineapple with the help of a grill pan. The smoky, bright, tangy-sweet pineapple contrasts with the creamy avocado slices and lends the salsa a deep, nuanced flavor. This smokiness is further heightened by the umami flavor of the tofu marinade itself, which relies on soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger for its depth of flavor.
Thanks to the special touch of the grill pan—our secret weapon in this burger—the marinated tofu has some smoke and a satisfying firmness, and the resulting dish is a celebration of tropical ingredients with a hint of Asian flavor. These beautiful vegan burgers offer the perfect balance of flavors and textures. If you want a burger that steps away from the ordinary to take you on a trip around the world, then this grilled tofu burger is just what you were looking for.
Gather the Ingredients for this grilled tofu burger
To make this burger, you will need one 14-ounce package of extra-firm tofu that has been drained and pressed for crispiness and so it will soak up the flavors of the marinade. To infuse our tofu patty with flavor, we will make a marinade of soy sauce (or tamari or coconut amino acids, if allergic to soy), rice vinegar, garlic, and freshly grated ginger. For the salsa, we will grill pineapple and combine it with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Pile the whole thing onto buns and top with a ripe sliced avocado for the ultimate creamy and zesty combination.
Step 1: Slice the tofu
Slice the tofu into 4 equal patties.
Step 2: Mix the marinade
In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and ginger.
Step 3: Marinate the tofu
Place tofu in a shallow dish and cover with marinade, turning to coat both sides. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, flipping once.
Step 4: Preheat a grill pan
Preheat a grill pan to medium-high heat.
Step 5: Grill the pineapple
Grill the pineapple slices until charred, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Step 6: Make pineapple salsa
Dice the grilled pineapple and transfer it to a bowl with the diced onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Toss to combine. Set aside.
Step 7: Grill the tofu
Grill the marinated tofu patties on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes per side, until they're heated through and grill marks appear.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to broil.
Step 9: Toast the buns
Toast the buns for 2 minutes in an oven set to broil.
Step 10: Brush the marinade on the bun
Brush the remaining marinade from the tofu over the bottom of the bun.
Step 11: Assemble the burger
Assemble the burger: top the tofu with pineapple cilantro salsa and slices of avocado, and cover with the second bun half.
Step 12: Serve the burger
Serve the tofu burgers with more salsa on the side.
- 1 (14-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, drained and pressed
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- 2 (1-inch thick) slices of pineapple, cored and peeled
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 4 buns
- 1 ripe avocado, sliced
- Slice the tofu into 4 equal patties.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and ginger.
- Place tofu in a shallow dish and cover with marinade, turning to coat both sides. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, flipping once.
- Preheat a grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Grill the pineapple slices until charred, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Dice the grilled pineapple and transfer it to a bowl with the diced onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Toss to combine. Set aside.
- Grill the marinated tofu patties on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes per side, until they're heated through and grill marks appear.
- Preheat the oven to broil.
- Toast the buns for 2 minutes in an oven set to broil.
- Brush the remaining marinade from the tofu over the bottom of the bun.
- Assemble the burger: top the tofu with pineapple cilantro salsa and slices of avocado, and cover with the second bun half.
- Serve the tofu burgers with more salsa on the side.
What are some tips for using a grill pan?
Grill pans are a home cook's secret weapon for achieving food that is evenly cooked and rich in flavor and texture. Like most good things, they're a relic from our grandmothers, and it's easy to turn to some of their wisdom to ensure years of longevity for these incredible and affordable pans.
The most important way to care for your cast iron is to always preheat your pan on the stovetop or in the oven itself before use. For searing steaks or burgers or anything where you want some grill marks and a delicious crust, preheat the pan over high heat until it's scorching hot. However, for more delicate items like fish fillets or vegetables, a lower to medium heat is recommended to prevent burning. Second, after preheating the pan, grease it with a high-smoke-point oil, such as avocado or grapeseed, to prevent stickiness and help restore its natural coating.
When it comes to cleaning, let the pan cool slightly after cooking. Use a stiff brush or a non-abrasive scouring pad to remove any stuck-on bits, and avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners. Most importantly, never leave your pan in the water to soak or let it get too dry. Every once in a while, take care to preheat the pan and remove it from the heat. Then, wipe your warm pan with a paper towel soaked in a touch of oil to restore its coating.
What are some good side dish options to serve with these burgers?
Serve these grilled tofu burgers as part of a tropical-inspired meal. We love playing around with the Asian and Cuban flavors of the dish and echoing them in different ways. Ditch the customary fries in favor of garlicky Cuban-style yuca, which makes for a tangy and unexpected side dish alongside these burgers. The crispy texture and zesty garlic notes provide a great contrast to the savory patties. Cuban black beans make for another satisfying side option. These rich and flavorful beans not only complement the Cuban influences in the burgers, but also provide a protein-packed plant-based addition to the meal.
For a more Asian-inspired accompaniment, a tofu and fresh veggies salad makes for a great pairing. For the meat eaters, you can serve pork-and-pineapple skewers. The juicy pork and sweet pineapple chunks echo the burger's tropical flavors while still feeling decidedly inspired by Malaysian or Singaporean Hokkien fare. As for drinks, a beautifully garnished Jungle Bird Tropical Cocktail will transport you to Macau, while a tropical painkiller will keep the mellow Caribbean vibes going all night long.