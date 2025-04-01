The Arugula Salad Recipe That Pairs Perfectly With Pizza

Pizza night is good, but pizza and salad night is better. There's nothing better than fresh, crisp greens to lighten up a heavy meal, especially if those greens are bright and flavorful. This citrusy arugula salad plays off of the peppery greens by pairing them with juicy and sweet mandarin oranges, crunchy toasted sunflower seeds, and creamy avocado, providing a delicious and light bite full of different textures. The lemon and balsamic dressing is bold and tangy, and might just make this salad steal the show.

"This salad will elevate your pizza night with a fancy looking salad that comes together in minutes," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's full of nutritious ingredients and can also be served with many other main entrees." So while this salad was designed with a pizza pairing in mind, there are many applications in which this recipe would come in handy, but we'll touch more on that down the line.