The Arugula Salad Recipe That Pairs Perfectly With Pizza
Pizza night is good, but pizza and salad night is better. There's nothing better than fresh, crisp greens to lighten up a heavy meal, especially if those greens are bright and flavorful. This citrusy arugula salad plays off of the peppery greens by pairing them with juicy and sweet mandarin oranges, crunchy toasted sunflower seeds, and creamy avocado, providing a delicious and light bite full of different textures. The lemon and balsamic dressing is bold and tangy, and might just make this salad steal the show.
"This salad will elevate your pizza night with a fancy looking salad that comes together in minutes," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's full of nutritious ingredients and can also be served with many other main entrees." So while this salad was designed with a pizza pairing in mind, there are many applications in which this recipe would come in handy, but we'll touch more on that down the line.
Gather the ingredients for citrusy arugula salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up arugula, red onion, lemon, chives, and avocado. You want to use an avocado that has a slight give when pressing, but is not too soft. In the dry goods area, grab a can of mandarin oranges and raw sunflower seeds. If you can only find salted sunflower seeds, you may want to reduce the salt in the dressing, and this will eliminate the seed toasting step. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, salt, and pepper
Step 1: Add dressing ingredients to a jar
In a jar, add the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, syrup, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Mix the dressing to emulsify
Whisk briskly or use an immersion blender to emulsify.
Step 3: Toast the sunflower seeds
Add the sunflower seeds to a pan over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, until toasted.
Step 4: Add salad ingredients to a bowl
Add the arugula, red onion, chopped chives, mandarin oranges, avocado, and toasted sunflower seeds to a large bowl.
Step 5: Toss with dressing
Add dressing and toss.
Step 6: Serve the salad
Serve the salad.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup raw and unsalted sunflower seeds
- 8 cups arugula
- ½ red onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 cup canned mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 diced avocado
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|277
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.0 g
|Total Sugars
|9.5 g
|Sodium
|323.8 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g
What are ways to change up this arugula salad?
This is a very versatile salad with many variations. To start, if you want to give the salad a more Mediterranean feel, you can swap the mandarin oranges for grape or cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds for toasted pine nuts, and toss in some kalamata olives and feta cheese. The same dressing will work fine with these changes. To extend the Italian pizza theme, you can easily add in some shaved or grated Parmesan, add in some roasted red peppers, and either pine nuts or toasted walnuts. If you like things on the spicy side, add sliced fresh jalapeños, pickled jalapeños, chili flakes, and a drizzle of hot honey.
Of course, you can always add more produce to the salad to beef up the fiber and textures. Try adding or substituting the mandarins for strawberries, blueberries, or pomegranate seeds. Consider throwing in roasted sweet potatoes or butternut squash. Diced asparagus or sugar snap peas make a nice addition, and shredded carrots add more crunch and a pop of color.
For the dressing, you can swap out the lemon balsamic vinaigrette for a lemon tahini dressing by combining lemon juice, tahini, maple syrup, and water. Or blend in fresh basil or Italian parsley to the balsamic dressing for a fresh twist.
What can I serve this salad with besides pizza?
A salad like this can fit in with many types of entrees. Because soup and salad is another great combo, try it with some hearty lentil soup, minestrone soup, or even a vegan split pea soup. The salad will also pair well with any type of pasta meal like lemon garlic pasta, lasagna, baked ziti, or penne arrabiata. The freshness of the salad makes a nice and light accompaniment.
For a more casual meal, try this citrusy arugula salad with all types of sandwiches. Grilled cheese, club sandwiches, or grilled Mediterranean sandwiches are nice choices. Paninis, wraps, or pita bread sandwiches would be delicious pairings. Consider a roasted vegetable and hummus panini, a barbecue tofu wrap, or a falafel stuffed panini to go alongside the salad.
Simple proteins are easy to serve with this salad. Grilled tofu, fish, chicken, or steak go great with the salad. Standard burgers, portobello burgers, or veggie burgers all are good options.