Vegan Split Pea Soup Recipe
If there's one soup that is known for its rich, hearty texture and smoky flavor it's split pea soup. Typically made with ham, this classic comfort food may bring back memories of enjoying a satisfying bowl on a chilly day: It's warm and cozy, and each bite is creamy and delicious. This vegan version uses smoked paprika and cumin to mimic the original smoky flavor, and the spices mix with simmered split peas, carrots, and onion along with other wholesome ingredients to create a full-flavored plant-based version of this popular soup.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I start most of my soups with a mirepoix, to create a savory foundation for the soup that can be built on, and it's a critical step in making split pea soup. Not only is this easy soup made with pantry staples, it's a budget-friendly soup that can be prepared ahead and enjoyed all week." Keep reading to learn how to make a vegan soup that everyone in the household will enjoy whether they eat vegan or not.
Gather the ingredients for vegan split pea soup
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab onion, carrots, celery, garlic, potato, spinach, and lemon. Then pick up some vegetable broth and dried split peas. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, cumin, salt, smoked paprika, thyme, bay leaf, and pepper. There is a big difference between regular paprika and smoked paprika and the smoked version is key to the smoky flavor in this recipe.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a soup pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 2: Make the mirepoix
Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic cloves and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 3: Add the spices
Add the cumin, salt, smoked paprika, and thyme. Cook for one minute.
Step 4: Add the split peas
Add the split peas, broth, bay leaf, and potato. Bring it to a boil, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 45 minutes until the peas have broken down.
Step 5: Add the spinach
Remove the bay leaf. Add the spinach and lemon juice and stir to wilt the spinach.
Step 6: Blend the soup if desired
Leave the soup as is, or blend about ⅓ of the soup with an immersion or stand-up blender.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Garnish with optional fresh herbs and serve.
Vegan Split Pea Soup Recipe
This vegan split pea soup gets a smoky kick from smoked paprika and cumin, and is every bit as hearty and flavorful as the original ham-based version.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt + more if needed
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 ½ cup dried green split peas
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 russet potato, peeled and diced
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1 lemon, juiced
- fresh chives or parsley for garnish
Optional Ingredients
- fresh chives or parsley for garnish
Directions
- Add the oil to a soup pot and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic cloves and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently.
- Add the cumin, salt, smoked paprika, and thyme. Cook for one minute.
- Add the split peas, broth, bay leaf, and potato. Bring it to a boil, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 45 minutes until the peas have broken down.
- Remove the bay leaf. Add the spinach and lemon juice and stir to wilt the spinach
- Leave the soup as is, or blend about ⅓ of the soup with an immersion or stand up blender.
- Garnish with optional fresh herbs and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|198
|Total Fat
|3.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|345.7 mg
|Protein
|10.0 g
What are some ingredient additions to enhance the vegan split pea soup?
This versatile soup is delicious as is, but you can enhance the flavors and nutrition in several ways. To add a rich umami taste, try adding about 1 tablespoon of white miso paste or 1 tablespoon of tamari. To bring in a subtle cheesy flavor, drop in 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast, which will also add in some extra vitamins. For a stronger smoky taste, add ½ teaspoon of liquid smoke.
To provide more protein in the soup, add in one can of drained chickpeas or white beans. Quinoa is another protein source, and you can add ½ cup of cooked quinoa to the finished soup. Like most soups, extra veggies can be added as well. Toss in 1 cup of diced mushrooms or 1 diced red pepper when you add the first few ingredients to the pot. Or, throw in some frozen corn or peas during the last 5 minutes of cooking time. For some brightness, add 1 tablespoon of minced dill or chives right before serving.
What are some food pairing options to serve with the split pea soup?
Bread is a natural accompaniment for soup, and a crusty sourdough or baguette is perfect for dipping. Foccacia bread, ciabatta bread, or pita bread will work too. Along with bread, salads are a great pairing with this soup. Choose a simple everyday salad with herby vinaigrette or something more elaborate like an oven-roasted purple cauliflower salad. Kale salads would work well as a pairing as would any type of Asian salad like cucumber and tomato.
If you want to serve the soup as a side for a heartier entree, you can prepare some balsamic tofu by sauteing cubed tofu with a little oil, balsamic vinegar, and garlic. Or bread the tofu in breadcrumbs and dried herbs and bake in the oven for 30 minutes until crispy. Tempeh is another hearty main you can serve with the split pea soup. Cut it into ¼-inch strips and coat them in barbecue sauce, then pan fry them for a delicious and filling entree. Or toss tempeh cubes with sesame oil, soy sauce, and cornstarch and pop them into the oven for a crunchy side dish.