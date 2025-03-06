Vegan Split Pea Soup Recipe

If there's one soup that is known for its rich, hearty texture and smoky flavor it's split pea soup. Typically made with ham, this classic comfort food may bring back memories of enjoying a satisfying bowl on a chilly day: It's warm and cozy, and each bite is creamy and delicious. This vegan version uses smoked paprika and cumin to mimic the original smoky flavor, and the spices mix with simmered split peas, carrots, and onion along with other wholesome ingredients to create a full-flavored plant-based version of this popular soup.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I start most of my soups with a mirepoix, to create a savory foundation for the soup that can be built on, and it's a critical step in making split pea soup. Not only is this easy soup made with pantry staples, it's a budget-friendly soup that can be prepared ahead and enjoyed all week." Keep reading to learn how to make a vegan soup that everyone in the household will enjoy whether they eat vegan or not.