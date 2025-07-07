This Singapore-Style Chicken Curry Laksa Recipe Is Bursting With Bold Aromatics

Some soups feel like a starting point for a meal. They are meant to awaken your appetite and get you excited for the food to come. Other soups are a whole affair in and of themselves. Full of layers of flavor, competing textures, and finishing notes that hit you at the back of the throat, some soups are complex and hearty enough to leave you satisfied. This Singapore-style chicken curry laksa recipe falls firmly in the latter camp.

Recipe developer Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table starts this laksa with a homemade curry paste that is aromatic with lemongrass and galangal. This is transformed into a chicken soup that is rich and creamy, with hits of fish broth and palm sugar. Finally, we load up our laksa with all the classic toppings, starting with tofu, and continuing with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and hard-boiled eggs, and culminating with a hit of freshness from mint, thinly sliced shallots, and fresh Thai bird's eye chiles. The tofu and hard-boiled eggs are not strictly mandatory (or customary), but we feel that serving laksa without them feels somehow incomplete, so we included them in our recipe.

What you end up with is a loaded soup bowl that makes for a complete meal. It's aromatic, fresh, and filled with umami flavors and citrus notes. Don't be intimidated by the long list of ingredients, because none of the steps are particularly difficult, and the end result is more than worth the effort.