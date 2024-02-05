What Are Guajillo Chiles And What's The Best Way To Cook With Them?

Mexican chiles and spices have utility beyond regional dishes. These dried chiles add the right amount of kick to just about any bland food. There are so many varieties to explore, including some peppers that will set your mouth on fire, so how do you choose the best one?

The most flexible peppers add a bit of heat and unique flavor to your dish. That's where guajillo chiles (Capsicum annuum) come in. These chiles, which are a staple in Mexican cuisine, have a medium amount of heat compared to other peppers and register a score between 2,500 and 5,000 on the Scoville heat scale. This unit of measurement calculates the concentration of capsaicin, a chemical that gives the fiery flavor to peppers and chiles. The scale runs from zero for bell peppers to over 2 million for the hottest: Pepper X.

Guajillo's score lies right around jalapeños and chipotle peppers, making it an ideal choice for cooking for those seeking a mild pepper with a slight bite. We've done all the research around this little pepper to help you decide if it will be a good fit for you to use in Mexican recipes and beyond.