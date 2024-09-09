If "one-pot wonder" is your kitchen mantra, then listen up — this cabbage and lentil curry soup recipe, inspired by Indian cuisine, is not your run-of-the-mill soup. We've taken hearty cabbage, which softens and soaks up the flavorful spices as it cooks, and added protein-packed lentils and a medley of other vegetables to create a satisfying and filling meal that's perfect for a weeknight dinner. We've gone all in with the spices to add layers of warmth, citrusy notes, and a slight kick of heat. With only 10 minutes of prep work, the soup will be simmering on your stove in no time.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love soups that can be made ahead, giving you lots of options throughout the week to either eat as a main or pair with something else. Because this recipe makes a large batch, you can even freeze half of it for another time. I like to freeze soups in 32-ounce wide-mouth mason jars. Just leave a couple of inches at the top open to compensate for expansion."