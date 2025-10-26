9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings, Ranked Worst To Best

When you're looking for a quick and easy meal to whip up on a weeknight, Trader Joe's might be the best place to go. The store is known for its variety of prepared fresh and frozen food that can help you get dinner on the table quickly. The chain's frozen dumplings are an excellent example of just that kind of product. Dumplings are generally filled with protein, veggies, or both, and they come together in a matter of minutes. Eat them on their own, put them in a soup, or dip them into a homemade sauce, and you have a delicious dinner straight from Trader Joe's freezer section.

But if you're not well-acquainted with the dumpling offerings at Trader Joe's, you may not know which variety to get. Let's be honest: Not all of TJ's frozen dumplings are particularly delicious, especially if you're used to higher-quality varieties more often available at Asian markets. That's why I've ranked Trader Joe's frozen dumplings from worst to best. I steamed all of these dumplings, and I evaluated them on flavor, texture, and ease of preparation. By getting the 411 on my TJ's frozen dumpling experience, you may enjoy your next dumpling night a bit more.