12 Best Ways To Upgrade Soup Dumplings

Dumplings are one of those amazing things, capable of evoking the sense of filling, warming, and creating a sense of incomparable comfort. We're not only talking about sating your appetite but also catering to the cravings of your very heart, which is as equally affected as your stomach. When it comes to this ingredient, there are numerous cultural varieties of different kinds of dumplings to choose from, and each is as comforting as the last. From matzo ball soup to the chicken n' dumpling soup popular in the Southern United States, it can be hard to choose a favorite — but not impossible.

Xiao long bao is a traditional Chinese soup dumpling dish with a twist. Unlike most of the dumplings-in-soup of the world, xiao long bao dumplings contain the actual soup within the confines of their dumpling wrapper. In other words, all that amazingly sumptuous, comforting, soupy stock is inside the dumpling rather than just surrounding it. When you take that first bite, your mouth is practically flooded with hot, flavorful broth so delicious that you may never want to stop eating (even when the soup dumplings are scalding hot).

So, of all the soup dumplings in all the soup dumpling joints in the world, let's address how to upgrade the most aptly-named soup dumplings of all. How can you elevate something that already is a nearly perfect pouch of soup, spice, and everything nice? Let's find out!