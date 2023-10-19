Level Up Your Stock By Adding Some Fresh Ginger

There's something about a spicy bowl of soup that elevates it beyond normal comfort food. On top of being warm and enriching, it works as an internal salve to heal us when we're sick. Aside from the steaming broth and salty pieces of chicken, ginger is the real star.

When simmering vegetables in water to make stock, you might toss in a piece of ginger or two, or even add in the ground version for a hint of spice. Instead of sticking to small quantities, increasing the amount of ginger in your stock can give it a bright, fiery taste that's perfect as the base for some comforting chicken noodle soup or chili.

Center the stock around the spicy aromatic by adding about two hands of ginger into the broth. Since it's more overpowering than the onions or carrots that accompany it, the vegetable stock will have an earthy, slightly sweet taste that's been kicked up with the heat of the ginger. It adds a warm, rich taste to foods you choose to saute with vegetable stock and is an ideal soup ingredient for cold and flu season.