Hearty Chicken Mulligatawny Soup Recipe

Like curry, kedgeree, and coronation chicken, Mulligatawny soup is a dish that is derived from the historical British colonial presence in India. The result of this fusion of two very different culinary traditions is commonly referred to as Anglo-Indian cuisine, a hybrid that has created many well-loved and ever-popular dishes.

Mulligatawny soup is an adaptation of a traditional Indian broth, known as molo tunny, or "pepper water" (via The Guardian). This spiced broth was modified to suit British culinary tastes of the time and to accommodate the availability of the ingredients. Mulligatawny soup is both filling and very nutritious, with the inclusion of spices and curry powder giving an extra dimension of warmth to the soup (and who doesn't love a warming soup?), and the coconut milk adding a richness and sweetness.

Traditionally served either as a meat or a vegetarian dish, this version of mulligatawny, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye, uses chicken thighs to give the soup a meaty and hearty flavor. Perfect for lunch or dinner, this soup can provide a great immunity boost if you're feeling under the weather, and is easily scaled up if you're catering to a large group, or looking for a good meal to prep ahead of time and store in batches.