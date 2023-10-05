If You're Out Of Oil, Try Sauteing With Vegetable Stock Instead

Meaning "to jump" in French, sauteing involves frying food in a small amount of oil. The method cooks food evenly and quickly, browning the outside while still maintaining its texture. Sauteing is moderately healthier than frying, which involves submerging your food in oil. However, if you're looking for tips for using less oil, sauteing still may not seem like the best method.

Although oil is associated with traditional sauteing, you don't actually need to use it. Whether you want to cut down on oil for health reasons or you've simply run out, you can substitute oil with vegetable stock. Derived from the liquid that comes from simmering vegetables and herbs in water, vegetable stock can also be used in place of water when making rice, pasta, beans, and soup. Overall, vegetable stock has a mild, savory flavor. When used while sauteing, the stock provides the food with a light, earthy flavor without making it soggy.