The 3-Ingredient Sauce Your Trader Joe's Soup Dumplings Deserve

Gone are the days when you'd have to either wait to order soup dumplings from a restaurant, or spend hours making them at home (although you can use these tips to speed up the process). Thanks to Trader Joe's, you can have a whole tray of delicious, hot soup dumplings ready in your kitchen in as little as two minutes. Currently, the chain offers these little gems in three flavors: Chicken, vegetable, and pork and ginger. But as tasty as they all are on their own, every dumpling deserves a yummy sauce (or another type of upgrade) to go with it.

Luckily, a delicious sauce requires almost as little effort as making the dumplings themselves. You'll only need three ingredients: Soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil. Together, these components balance each other out to bring a burst of well-rounded flavor in every bite. Soy sauce contributes saltiness and umami, which pairs well with savory broth. The rice vinegar provides a nice contrast, adding a pop of acidity without being overly tangy. And to bring just a little spice, all you need is a dash of chili oil — although you can use more for an even bigger kick.