How To Speed Up The Cooking Process Of Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings, or xiao long bao, are one of those incredibly delicious and intimidating foods that seem out of reach for most of us to make at home. These Chinese delicacies are made by wrapping meat filling and aspic, or meat stock jelly, in flour skins. The aspic then melts upon steaming and becomes soup within the dumpling.

Traditionally, the gelatinized soup takes hours or even days to prepare by simmering animal bones and skins and cooling the mixture — often overnight — until it gelatinizes. With such a tedious cooking process, it's no wonder we might opt to visit a Chinese restaurant or heat up the best frozen soup dumplings we can get our hands on instead.

But if you're determined to tackle these dumplings from scratch, we have a simple ingredient hack that will make the process much faster and easier. Instead of simmering and cooling for hours, you can substitute the homemade broth for a seasoned soup mixed with gelatin powder. Gelatin is made from animal bones and will give your broth the necessary texture for wrapping; no wait time is required! For the easiest aspic ever, combine store-bought chicken stock with a mixture of gelatin powder and cold water — and aromatics, of course. The result, once cooled and set, will be a solid, jelly-like substance that you can chop up and wrap into your dumplings.