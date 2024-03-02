Agar Powder Is The Vegan Ingredient To Use In Place Of Egg Whites

For vegans looking for a replacement that can offer an animal-free substitute for eggs in baking recipes, agar comes to the rescue. Sticky egg whites help bind ingredients together like glue, and plant-based agar offers an alternative when making creamy mousses, thick puddings, custardy recipes, and even foamy cocktails that call for the inclusion of egg whites. Also known as agar-agar, the ingredient is derived from various red seaweeds. As the seaweed is boiled, a gummy liquid seeps out into the water and is placed aside. It is then dehydrated to become agar.

The nifty gelatin and egg white substitute can be found in either powdered or flake form — but be sure to look for food-grade agar and not the type used for culturing bacteria in laboratories. Packed with calcium, iron, folate, and fiber, agar gives egg whites a run for their money, as the ingredient is low in calories yet dense in micronutrients. When using it in recipes, the powdered form must first be dissolved in water. Bakers then let the mixture rest before warming it, whisking the combination, refrigerating it, and whipping it yet again before adding it to recipes that call for egg whites.