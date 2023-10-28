18 Cocktails That Use Egg Whites For A Frothy Upgrade

If you're relatively new to cocktail making, it may come as quite a surprise when you see a drink recipe calling for egg whites — why in the world would an alcoholic beverage require eggs, right? But just as beating egg whites for a recipe leaves you with peaks of frothy egg that help add airy lightness to cakes, meringues, and souffles, shaking an egg white in a cocktail leaves you with a nice head of smooth foam to top off your favorite drink.

Don't worry — adding this egg-white foam won't leave you with an eggy-tasting drink. Egg whites have almost no flavor, and most cocktails featuring egg whites include citrus or other aromatics that help mask any lingering taste. As long as you are aware that drinks featuring egg whites must be shaken (not stirred or blended), getting the shake right can take some practice. Make sure you're performing two separate shakes — the "dry shake" (without ice, but with the egg white) followed by the "wet shake" (adding ice to the shaker to cool the drink). Once you've mastered the shake, you'll be ready to try your hand at a wide range of frothy cocktails.