We Tried Trader Joe's New Vegetable Soup Dumplings With Dim Results

Things are heating up at Trader Joe's this summer with the arrival of the chain's latest frozen vegan food offering: steamed vegetable soup dumplings. Launched this June, the grocer's steamed vegetable soup dumplings are a fresh new take on a traditional dish that has plant-based Trader Joe's customers crowing with excitement. The delightfully soupy dumplings, modeled after the classic Chinese delicacy xiao long bao, are the third and only vegan member of the Trader Joe's soup dumpling family, alongside pork & ginger and chicken varieties. According to Trader Joe's, the chain received "countless requests to make a vegan version" before releasing the long-awaited product.

Making soup dumplings from scratch can be a monumental task, especially in the mid-summer heat, so TJ's vegetable soup dumplings are a quick and easy alternative. Containing a blend of scrumptious veggies, from jackfruit to cabbage, aromatics, and spices, the dumplings sound like a feast for the senses on paper — but how do they fare on a plate? To find out, I purchased the Trader Joe's frozen dumplings alongside a formidable competitor, Great Value's steamed soup dumplings, for a soup-filled showdown.