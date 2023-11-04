Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings In Quick Broth Is The Dinner Hack You Need

Trader Joe's affordability and unique offerings have consistently made it one of America's favorite grocery stores. With the absolute best snacks a grocery store can provide and incredible seasonal products, who wouldn't keep coming back? But out of everything, the crown jewel of TJ's just might be its frozen food aisle, which is where you can find its Steamed Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings.

In a viral TikTok shared by Erin O'Brien, she demonstrates how Trader Joe's dumplings can be enhanced in just five minutes. While Trader Joe's frozen food is good enough on its own to rival home cooking, O'Brien elevates the dumplings by adding in chicken broth, soy sauce, sliced green onions, roasted sesame seeds, and chili crisp.

The peppery, ginger broth in the dumplings mingles with the rest of the ingredients, yielding a comforting, fiery dish that tastes like it took way more than five minutes to assemble. Even with Trader Joe's revolving shelf of products, the chain is sure to have dumplings and broth for a fast, savory dinner.