Why You Should Steam Frozen Dumplings On Top Of Vegetables

You're craving the rich, savory flavors of xiao long bao (or soup dumplings), and fortunately, you have a frozen pack ready to steam in your freezer. Unfortunately, however, there's a hitch — you've run out of parchment paper to line your bamboo steamers. You might be wondering if you can skip lining the steamers altogether. The answer is no. If you don't line your bamboo steamers, the bottom of your dumplings will stick to the steamer. Then, the dumplings will break apart when you try to take them out with your chopsticks.

Don't fret just yet because you can still steam your frozen dumplings in a bamboo steamer with this nifty trick: Use leafy vegetables as a natural, eco-friendly steamer liner instead of parchment paper. This method will prevent the dumplings from sticking to the bamboo steamer during steaming and will even add a veggie twist to your meal.

This fantastic food hack can work with various leafy greens, such as cabbage, gai lan leaves, or bok choy leaves, which are readily available and perfect for this purpose. Alternatively, try resting each dumpling on top of a carrot slice. The veggies get cooked and tender simultaneously while steaming the dumplings. Thus, with each bite of dumpling, you also get a veggie accompaniment and a fiber boost.