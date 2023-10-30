The Key To Making Homemade Frozen Dumplings To Perfection

On a leisurely Sunday afternoon, you immerse yourself in crafting homemade jiaozi, or delicious Chinese dumplings. Each morsel mirrors your dedication, filled with immaculately marinated pork and shrimp and accentuated with aromatic yellow chives and earthy wood ear mushrooms. You wrap a sizeable batch and find it to be too much for you and the family to enjoy in one sitting, so you freeze the leftovers to enjoy on another day. Carefully, you arrange the dumplings in a ziplock bag and nestle the bag within the recesses of your freezer.

Unfortunately, anticipation turns to dismay weeks later. Retrieving your bag of frozen jiaozi reveals a scene of culinary horror: dumplings scarred with freezer burn, their individual identities lost in a congealed and messy lump. It's a brick of dumplings! Freezing dumplings requires a tactical approach.

The first simple yet crucial step is to freeze them individually. This ensures each dumpling's pristine form remains untouched and prevents them from morphing into an indistinguishable mass during the freezing process. The next step is combatting the dreaded freezer burn, which is the icy bane of frozen foods. Airflow within the freezer is responsible for those icy speckles. The safeguard? Store your food in truly airtight containers or freezer-friendly storage bags with strong seals.