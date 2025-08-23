This Italian Sausage And Tortellini Oven Bake Only Requires 1 Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there before. After a long day, the last thing we want to think about is preparing a complicated meal. Even if you love cooking, sometimes life calls for something low-key, and there's no reason your busy nights have to be limited to T.V. dinners. Instead, let the sheet pan do the cooking, tackling proteins, veggies, and even carbs all on one tray. This one-pan Italian sausage and tortellini oven bake recipe offers a filling, easy meal in about 30 minutes — and for most of it, you can let the oven do all the work.

The one-pan recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, requires a few extra steps, but results in a tender, toasted pasta coated with vibrant tomato flavor. To ensure the tortellini is soft and tender with just a touch of browning on the exterior, it's first briefly boiled, then transferred to the sheet pan mid-bake. While the sausage, vegetables, and tortellini roast, a red pesto is blended together and then mixed into the bake, using the tortellini's cooking water to smoothly incorporate. A flavorful pasta dish that comes together on one pan, this Italian sausage and tortellini bake is the perfect way to make busy nights feel like a breeze.