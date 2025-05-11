Our Pasta Risottata Recipe Only Requires One Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One-pan pasta recipes are a sure-fire way to enjoy a homemade pasta meal without the fuss of a sink full of dishes. Meghan Markle made waves when she debuted a spaghetti, fresh tomato, and greens recipe cooked in a single pan on her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." Purists may insist that pasta be cooked in abundant salted water and that sauce ingredients be properly sauteed; still, the technique has attracted many fans who love the convenience and the results.

While Markle's technique may seem novel, one-pan pasta already exists in Italy, although not in the way you might think. Pasta risottata refers to pasta cooked risotto-style — that is, directly in broth. It combines the creamy starchiness of risotto with the faster cooking times of pasta.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a one-pan pasta risottata, featuring zucchini and carrot, that's creamy, savory, and quick. While in risotto the broth is often kept heated on low on a separate burner and added a ladleful at a time, this recipe adds the broth all at once to keep the recipe to one pan. Sprinkle some minced fresh sage right before serving as a finishing touch to this delicious, easy-to-make dish.