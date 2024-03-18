Simple Classic Chicken Scallopini Recipe

Quick, comforting, and perfectly tangy, chicken scallopini is a classic dish that never gets old. It's always a good idea to have a simple go-to dinner in your back pocket, and thanks to this scallopini recipe brought to us by Julianne De Witt, the constant conundrum of what to whip up on a weeknight will feel a little less daunting. Of course, the real star of the show here isn't necessarily the chicken, but rather the zingy sauce, which features briny capers and fresh lemon juice for the ultimate acidic punch.

"The vibrant lemon, butter, and caper sauce kicks this recipe up a notch from your usual chicken dinner," De Witt says. She also tells us, "This is the first sauce I learned how to make in culinary school, and it's probably the easiest sauce to prepare," so if you want to cook like a pro but keep things relatively simple, there's no better recipe to master than chicken scallopini. Best of all, this dish requires minimal ingredients and only takes 25 minutes to throw together — so even though the results may look restaurant-worthy, the ease in prep can remain your little secret.