13 Risotto Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat

Ah, risotto — a delightfully rich and savory dish that can feature inclusions as simple as Parmesan cheese or as extravagant as lobster. While known for its delectably creamy texture, traditional risotto is prepared without cream as an ingredient; instead, the method of gradually adding warm broth to starchy rice while constantly stirring the mixture is what makes risotto the delicacy that it is — well, that and plenty of butter and cheese.

If you've ever made risotto before, then you know that the process can be a bit stressful and tricky at times. Risotto is one of those dishes where timing matters, so you want to work slowly and ensure that your rice cooks at an even pace. If you inundate your rice with too much broth right off the bat, you'll end up with a mushy mess. On the other hand, if you don't add enough broth, your rice might not reach that velvety smooth texture, resulting in some unwanted crunchy bites.

Since it's easy to make mistakes when making risotto, many people steer clear of homemade versions and instead enjoy this starchy specialty solely when dining out. Fortunately, thanks to our best risotto recipes, you can take all of the guesswork out of the cooking process, leaving you with perfectly cooked risotto each and every time. Keep things classic with a basic risotto or get adventurous and add vegetables like asparagus, squash, and mushrooms into the mix.