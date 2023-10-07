Autumn Harvest Pumpkin Risotto Recipe

Anyone who has ever enjoyed risotto knows that it's quite the decadent dish, providing a surprisingly abundant amount of flavor for something with white rice at its base. While plain cheesy risotto is delicious enough on its own, this autumn harvest pumpkin risotto, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Case, takes things to a whole new, fall-forward level. "I love risotto and pumpkin! Those two ingredients together just make this dish divine and enjoyable to eat," Case raves. "This is a recipe I would make several times in the fall season."

While just about any risotto will feature arborio rice, white wine, and some sort of stock, this recipe gets some unique flavors thanks to the addition of pumpkin puree and bacon. You can also count on a dash of nutmeg to add some warmth, along with some fresh sage to give the risotto an herbaceous touch without making it too herby. "This dish must be on your list for a nice cozy fall evening," Case says, and something tells us that once you give it a try, it will indeed stay in your dinner rotation well into winter, too.