Carbonara-Style Risotto Recipe

Two of Italy's best dishes combine into one carb-loaded powerhouse in this carbonara risotto. Crispy pancetta, silky egg yolks, and nutty pecorino Romano cheese are the main players, while garlic and white wine are in supporting roles. Believe it or not, there is absolutely no cream involved in this dish. Just like the classic Roman pasta recipe, the creaminess is achieved through cooking technique and eggs.

Recipe developer Leah Maroney knows how daunting making risotto can be, so her tips and tricks help make this dish flawless every time. "The three most important parts of the process are toasting the rice in the garlic- and onion-infused oil, adding room temperature wine before adding any broth, and vigorously stirring the risotto," Maroney explains. Her other secret is adding an extra ladleful of broth once the risotto is fully cooked, along with butter and cheese, and allowing it to "rest" while covered for a few minutes. "This creates a creamy, barely-there broth to the rice," she says.

Serve this risotto with some hearty bread to soak up any remaining rice, as well as a side salad to lighten things up. If you're looking for some flair when serving, try cracking an egg yolk onto each plate of risotto before serving. Then guests can mix the yolk into their servings themselves.