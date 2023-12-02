Autumnal Pear And Balsamic Risotto Recipe

Risotto is a beloved Italian dish that takes rice to the next level. It's made using characteristic rice varieties that cook up with other ingredients to make a creamy, decadent final dish. Some people stay away from risotto because they fear it requires fussy preparation and nonstop stirring, but it can cook up in as little as 15 minutes — and we promise you don't have to stir the whole time. There are countless possibilities for ingredients when it comes to risotto, but adding fruit may be one of the more surprising options.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a pear and balsamic vinegar risotto that's perfect for the fall. The base is a classic risotto made with Carnaroli or Arborio rice, the creaminess of which is enhanced further with butter and Parmesan cheese. The pear gives the dish a uniquely sweet taste that pairs beautifully with the drizzle of balsamic vinegar, and those two special additions enhance the flavor of the whole dish for a final taste that's begging to be savored.