Refreshing Venetian Sgroppino Cocktail Recipe

If you enjoy hosting dinner parties or elegant soirées, it is definitely worth having a few simple yet refined cocktail recipes in your back pocket with which to impress your guests. A cocktail utilizing sparkling wine makes for a particularly sophisticated option for celebrations, and this refreshing Venetian sgroppino recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one you will want to have on hand.

Advertisement

The Sgroppino is a fabulous Italian cocktail that is perfect for parties and festive dinners. Originally enjoyed by aristocrats and the 16th-century elite, the classic sgroppino cocktail has made a comeback in recent years. A sgroppino cocktail, which means "untie a little knot" in Italian, was traditionally served as a palette-cleansing digestif between courses. This delightfully light tipple is made by mixing together softened lemon sorbet with vodka and it is finished off with a few splashes of crisp, chilled Prosecco. This simple concoction produces a wonderfully refreshing lemon-flavored beverage that makes the perfect finishing touch to any dinner party. As well as being a particularly elegant cocktail, this historical drink is quick and easy to assemble, giving you plenty of time to relax and enjoy your sgroppino in good company, just like the Venetian aristocrats did centuries ago.

Advertisement