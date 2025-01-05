Refreshing Venetian Sgroppino Cocktail Recipe

By Jennine Rye
refreshing Venetian sgroppino cocktail Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you enjoy hosting dinner parties or elegant soirées, it is definitely worth having a few simple yet refined cocktail recipes in your back pocket with which to impress your guests. A cocktail utilizing sparkling wine makes for a particularly sophisticated option for celebrations, and this refreshing Venetian sgroppino recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one you will want to have on hand.

Advertisement

The Sgroppino is a fabulous Italian cocktail that is perfect for parties and festive dinners. Originally enjoyed by aristocrats and the 16th-century elite, the classic sgroppino cocktail has made a comeback in recent years. A sgroppino cocktail, which means "untie a little knot" in Italian, was traditionally served as a palette-cleansing digestif between courses. This delightfully light tipple is made by mixing together softened lemon sorbet with vodka and it is finished off with a few splashes of crisp, chilled Prosecco. This simple concoction produces a wonderfully refreshing lemon-flavored beverage that makes the perfect finishing touch to any dinner party. As well as being a particularly elegant cocktail, this historical drink is quick and easy to assemble, giving you plenty of time to relax and enjoy your sgroppino in good company, just like the Venetian aristocrats did centuries ago.

Advertisement

Gather the ingredients for this refreshing Venetian sgroppino cocktail recipe

refreshing Venetian sgroppino cocktail ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this refreshing Venetian sgroppino cocktail recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You only need a few items; lemon sorbet, vodka, chilled Prosecco, and a fresh lemon to make the garnish.

Advertisement

Step 1: Peel some lemon rind

strip of peeled lemon rind Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To prepare the garnish, peel off a layer of lemon rind.

Step 2: Twist the lemon peel

twisted lemon peel cocktail garnish Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using a knife, slice a thin section of the rind and twist the peel to make it curl.

Step 3: Begin the cocktail

lemon sorbet and vodka Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, add the lemon sorbet and vodka.

Step 4: Mix the sorbet and vodka

lemon sorbet and vodka mixture Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using a spoon, mix well to combine the ingredients.

Step 5: Pour into a glass

assembling sgroppino cocktail Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pour the lemon sorbet and vodka mixture into a serving glass.

Step 6: Add Prosecco

pouring Prosecco into sgroppino cocktail Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Top up with the chilled Prosecco.

Step 7: Garnish and serve

sgroppino cocktail with lemon garnish Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Garnish with lemon peel before serving.

Refreshing Venetian Sgroppino Cocktail Recipe

No Ratings
Print

A sgroppino cocktail is a light, bright and lemony Venetian concoction featuring sorbet and Prosecco, which makes the perfect elegant ending to an Italian meal.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
1
Cocktail
refreshing Venetian sgroppino cocktail
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon
  • 1 (2-ounce) scoop lemon sorbet, softened
  • 1 tablespoon vodka
  • 3 fluid ounces Prosecco, chilled

Directions

  1. To prepare the garnish, peel off a layer of lemon rind.
  2. Using a knife, slice a thin section of the rind and twist the peel to make it curl.
  3. In a small bowl, add the lemon sorbet and vodka.
  4. Using a spoon, mix well to combine the ingredients.
  5. Pour the lemon sorbet and vodka mixture into a serving glass.
  6. Top up with the chilled Prosecco.
  7. Garnish with lemon peel before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 193
Total Fat 0.3 g
Saturated Fat 0.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 27.0 g
Dietary Fiber 2.9 g
Total Sugars 19.3 g
Sodium 9.1 mg
Protein 1.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can this sgroppino recipe be adapted?

sgroppino cocktail with lemon garnish Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

The 16th-century Venetians hit upon a classic with this simple combination of lemon sorbet, vodka, and Prosecco, but that doesn't mean you need to stick to this centuries-old recipe. There are plenty of ways you can add your unique stamp to create an equally refreshing yet modern version of the Italian sgroppino. Switching up the flavor of the sorbet is a simple way to add a different taste to your cocktail. To keep things citrusy; lime, grapefruit, or orange sorbet each has uniquely refreshing and palette-cleansing qualities. Raspberry sorbet will add a different fruity finish and give the cocktail a delightfully delicate pink hue. Similarly, the vodka can be switched out for one of the many flavored vodkas currently on the market, to add depth of flavor to your cocktail.

Advertisement

While a sgroppino is of Italian origin, hence the use of Prosecco, that doesn't mean you need to stick with this particular sparkling wine to make a great cocktail. Champagne and cava also work well, and if you want to keep the drink a little less alcoholic, you could substitute the Prosecco for lemonade or sparkling water instead. This will give you a toned-down yet equally refreshing version of this historic beverage.

Finally, a garnish is more than just a pretty finishing touch, and when chosen wisely can enhance the flavor, aroma, and experience of drinking your cocktail. Fresh mint or basil leaves make a simple yet classy addition to a sgroppino.

When can this sgroppino cocktail be served?

sgroppino cocktail with lemon garnish Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

A sgroppino is both light and delicious, and can really be enjoyed any time you desire a refreshing cocktail. It makes an excellent accompaniment to any warm summer evening and is an ideal drink to serve your guests whether you are hosting a casual get-together or a sophisticated soirée. As it is traditionally enjoyed as a digestif, we recommend serving it after a meal to finish off the dining experience in style. And, as the sgroppino is of Venetian origin, it makes a perfect ending to a meal featuring a wide variety of Italian dishes such as pasta, risotto, fish, or even pizza. Because it calls for sorbet, it can even be considered a light dessert when served alongside amaretti or pizzelle. 

Advertisement

You'll find a variety of adjacent cocktails that can be served in much the same way as a sgroppino and provide a light lemony finish to a meal. If you enjoy the combination of lemon and sparkling wine, we can also recommend the French 75 cocktail, which is made using gin instead of vodka, and just a dash of simple syrup to keep things sweet. Alternately, the limoncello spritz utilizes citrusy limoncello alongside champagne and soda, for a light and bright cocktail perfect for those who enjoy refreshing effervescent drinks.

Recommended

Advertisement