29 Types Of Short Pasta, Explained

Ah, pasta. Is there any food so universally loved as this infinitely versatile staple? It's a pantry must-have that can accommodate any palate, whether you need to whip up a simple mac and cheese dish for the kiddos or you're after a more mature carbonara. When it comes to the popular dinner dish, the pasta-bilities (sorry) are endless, especially when you take into account the sheer volume of noodle varieties on the market.

Advertisement

Sure, we all know the common types — macaroni, fusilli, penne, spaghetti, fettuccini, etc. — but the world of pasta is vast, and there's a pretty good chance that you've never heard of many classic noodle shapes. If you'd like to branch out from the many types of long pasta available to consumers, it's time to explore short pasta. These are the noodles that you bake into a quick, cheesy dish, stuff with your favorite meat and cheese sauces, and use to add some oomph to your favorite soups. Whether you have pasta every night or treat it as an occasional indulgence, join us to expand your noodle knowledge as we give you the low-down on 29 types of short pasta.