The Easiest Way To Stuff Manicotti

If you want to make expertly cooked manicotti at home, there are many tips and tricks to pull off the dish deliciously, like the use of different cheeses to stuff the tubular pasta. No matter what cheese goes inside, you need to know the best and easiest technique to fill the manicotti. You don't want to waste any of the pricey ingredients, make a big mess in the kitchen, or, even worse, not stuff the manicotti properly for balanced bites. Here's where Matthew Cutolo, third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, comes in to share his expertise on the matter.

"While you can fill the manicotti with a spoon, I find it easiest to use a piping bag," Cutolo explains. "If you don't have one on hand, fill a plastic bag with the filling and cut off the corner." A spoon is a classic way to fill manicotti, and you can start with both ends so that it's filled as evenly as possible. However, just as when you make pastries, like homemade cannolis, a piping bag with or without a tip is easier and can make less of a mess. It'll also make it less likely to tear or break the shells while you fill them.