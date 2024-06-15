homemade pistachio cannoli recipe

Lasagna, pizza, and risotto may be some of the most popular Italian dishes, but did you know that pastries in Italy can lay claim to being just as good as the ones made in France? In Italy during the 17th century, convents were the most popular bakeries, and nuns sold fancy treats to the public through barred doors or slotted windows. When many recipes and literature were destroyed during the Dark Ages, nuns held onto their cherished pastry formulas, and we have them to thank for some of our most iconic pastries today. Nuns were the primary suppliers of elaborate pastries until the 19th century.

Cannoli originated in Sicily, and they've always consisted of a signature tube-shaped pastry case that gets fried up and filled with a sweet cream. Traditional Sicilian cannoli is often filled with a sheep's milk ricotta, but we're going to use a deliciously easy mascarpone filling for our recipe today. Once filled, the pastries can be garnished with candied fruit, almonds, or chocolate chips, but this recipe uses pistachios. Best eaten the day they're made, these sweet cream treats are light enough to follow a big Italian meal. While they do require deep frying, they are worth the effort and they cook in just a few minutes. Let's make some pistachio cannoli!