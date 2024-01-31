21 Italian Desserts You Should Try At Least Once

Italy, the land of endless variations of pizza and pasta, is perhaps not widely known or renowned for its desserts. After all, its neighbor France steals all the European thunder when it comes to delicate, elegant pastries. There are, of course, certain popular Italian staples like cannoli and tiramisu that are international darlings and widely made, sold, and ordered across bakeries and restaurants in the United States. And while both desserts are delicious in their own right, the country boasts endless variations of underrated cookies, cakes, chocolate confections, tarts, and ice cream mousse that could fulfill even the most diehard sweet tooth's sugary desires. Many are regional, holiday specific, gluten-free, vegan, and packed with a boozy punch to satisfy every preference under the sun.

On your next trip to Italy, don't forget to save some room for dessert after your meal — you may just end up falling in love with something new. Here are 21 underrated Italian desserts you should try at least once.