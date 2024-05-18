10 Penne Pasta Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

There are countless types of pasta in all shapes, such as campanelle, farfalle, and spaghetti. And while they're all delicious, there's something that stands out about classic penne. Perhaps it's the cylindrical shape that holds up to hearty sauces, the ridges that allow flavorful ingredients to cling onto its surfaces, or how it's a staple in dishes like penne alla vodka. All of these reasons make penne — which means "pen" or "quills" in Italian and refers to its shape — a staple in many household kitchens.

You might rely on penne for any type of pasta dish, use it for an elevated macaroni and cheese — or maybe you are a stickler for a classic penne creation. But there's always room for new recipes to add to your meal rotation. At Tasting Table, we've got many original penne pasta recipes from classic dishes to more unique spins. So, to make your meal planning easier, we've pulled 10 of them together here in one place. Before you get started, brush up on the biggest mistakes you might make with pasta so you can pull off a next-level penne meal.