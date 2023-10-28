Woodsy Warming Penne Boscaiola Recipe

It's well known that nobody does pasta like the Italians, and, with the sheer scope and variety of pasta dishes out there, there will always be something for everyone. If you happen to enjoy rich, creamy tomato sauces, with flavors of mushroom and pancetta, then this recipe is the one for you. A classic Italian dish, boscaiola comes from the word "bosco" which means forest, while a "boscaiolo" is a lumberjack or forest ranger (via The Pasta Project). French cuisine also has "forestier" and "forestière" to describe the same concept of dishes that have a creamy mushroom sauce, the idea being that there are lots of mushrooms available in the forest, and so 'forest-style' dishes would revolve around fungi.

Most traditional boscaiola dishes contain porcini mushrooms, well known for their deeply earthy savory flavor, and this recipe is no exception. In this take on boscaiola, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye uses both dried porcini mushrooms soaked in white wine and mixed wild mushrooms to make a wonderfully rich and hearty pasta dish. Served with penne pasta, this makes the perfect accompaniment to the chunky boscaiola sauce ingredients, making a warming and flavorful dish that will be ready on the table in just one hour.