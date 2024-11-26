25 Types Of Long Pasta, Explained

As a popular comfort food worldwide, pasta goes far beyond its country of origin. With endless shapes and numerous sauce combinations, you could have pasta every day and never eat the same dish twice. When it comes to long pasta shapes, people often stick to go-tos like spaghetti or fettuccine. As it turns out, there are dozens of variations to try, ranging from delicate, thin noodles to wide, flat ones. In fact, even lasagna sheets are a type of long pasta.

Advertisement

Although pasta types might seem like a straightforward category, a lot of the nuance comes down to marketing. Once upon a time, for example, different versions of spaghetti were distinguished by numbers to indicate their relative thickness. Nowadays, you'll find some brands like Barilla using numbers and others using suffixes instead.

To make some sense of the wide selection of long pasta types, we've combined those that spawn from the same original shape. Read on for the long pasta types you should try, along with some suggestions about what sauces and ingredients will best highlight their respective characteristics.