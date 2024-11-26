25 Types Of Long Pasta, Explained
As a popular comfort food worldwide, pasta goes far beyond its country of origin. With endless shapes and numerous sauce combinations, you could have pasta every day and never eat the same dish twice. When it comes to long pasta shapes, people often stick to go-tos like spaghetti or fettuccine. As it turns out, there are dozens of variations to try, ranging from delicate, thin noodles to wide, flat ones. In fact, even lasagna sheets are a type of long pasta.
Although pasta types might seem like a straightforward category, a lot of the nuance comes down to marketing. Once upon a time, for example, different versions of spaghetti were distinguished by numbers to indicate their relative thickness. Nowadays, you'll find some brands like Barilla using numbers and others using suffixes instead.
To make some sense of the wide selection of long pasta types, we've combined those that spawn from the same original shape. Read on for the long pasta types you should try, along with some suggestions about what sauces and ingredients will best highlight their respective characteristics.
Capellini/capelli d'angelo
Capellini or capelli d'angelo translates to small hairs or angel hairs, which offers a bit of insight into their strand-like appearance. Similar to spaghetti in its cylindrical shape, they are narrower than the familiar pasta variety and made with durum wheat and water. When sold as angel hair, you may find them portioned in small nests and even thinner.
Originating around Naples in the Southern Italian region of Campania, capellini pairs well with local ingredients like seafood, tomato sauces, or a simple olive oil and garlic combo. Avoid overly weighty sauces as they will overwhelm the thin strands. Their delicate nature means capellini is a quick pasta to cook, making it a great weeknight option as it's ready within three minutes.
Bucatini
True to the meaning of its name (buco means hole in Italian), bucatini features a hole in the center of the long cylindrical strand. Thicker than spaghetti, this hollow durum wheat pasta comes from the region of Lazio around Rome. Here, you'll find it served with local favorites like cacio e pepe or all'Amatriciana, two sauces that take well to the tubular format.
For many people, it's the pinnacle of all pasta varieties, and its popularity even led to a nationwide shortage in 2020. Due to the more elaborate manufacturing process and its use in trending recipes at the time (along with other inconclusive reasons), production could not keep up with the demand.
Pici
Tuscany is home to many dreamy visions of Italy, including a type of hand-rolled pasta called pici, which developed as a popular peasant's dish centuries ago. Some accounts even suggest the Etruscans introduced the recipe to the region with their tradition of grain cultivation, highlighting this chewy pasta as one of the most ancient.
Originally made with flour and water, modern variations sometimes diverge from tradition and incorporate olive oil or egg. The dough is rolled into thick cylinders by hand, resulting in slightly mismatched artisanal-like noodles that stand out compared with machine-made varieties. The Tuscan pasta is served with traditional local accompaniments like wild boar ragu or a simple garlic, olive oil, chili flake, and breadcrumb seasoning.
Vermicelli
It's best not to think of the Italian translation of vermicelli (tiny worms) when you dig into a plate of the stuff, but truth be told, the small noodles do have worm-like qualities. Similar to Asian vermicelli but made with durum wheat rather than rice flour, Italian vermicelli is a close relative to spaghetti and capellini.
Traditionally they are thicker than spaghetti, however, nowadays you'll often find noodles that are thinner than spaghetti identified as vermicelli. Considering the shape may date back to the 13th century, it makes sense that it's evolved over time. Originating in the region of Campania, vermicelli is often served with local ingredients like tuna, anchovies, tomatoes, and garlic. They're also used to make a pasta frittata, which is just as delicious as it sounds.
Spaghetti .
Spaghetti may very well be the most recognizable type of long pasta around, and it has spawned countless variations that closely mimic the original. From skinny spaghettini to thicker spaghettoni, with some brands using numbers to indicate their thickness, spaghetti is incredibly versatile. The classic pasta type likely comes from Sicily and Sardinia, brought from nearby Arab countries.
The rounded cylindrical shape makes a great match for a simple pomodoro sauce, aglio e olio (garlic and olive oil), or light seafood sauces. Puttanesca sauce, with its punchy flavors and salty notes of olives, capers, and anchovies, is another great option, too. Although it's wildly common stateside, spaghetti Bolognese is not an authentic Italian pairing, as the thin strands aren't considered optimal for containing the meaty sauce.
Linguine
In the repertoire of long pasta types, linguine fits somewhere between spaghetti and fettuccine. With a flat and narrow surface, they're toothier than the former with a smaller flat area than the latter. The pasta's name means "small tongues" in Italian, aptly describing its capacity to hold onto saucy ingredients.
The popular variety comes from the coastal region of Liguria, adding to its appeal for pairing with seafood dishes. Linguine with clams is a popular combo, as the rich buttery sauce clings to the narrow, slender noodles without overtaking them. It's also a popular option for tomato-based seafood sauces highlighting delicacies like mussels and scallops. Given its region of origin near Genoa, it's also a stellar match for a fragrant basil pesto.
Tagliatelle
Hailing from the region of Emilia-Romagna, tagliatelle are ribbon-like strands of pasta that are well-suited to creamy sauces. Slightly thinner than fettuccine, the flat noodles offer a solid surface area for thicker sauces to cling to. The pasta's name likely comes from the Italian word "tagliare" meaning "to cut," as it was originally made by cutting wider sheets of dough into thinner strands.
Tagliatelle is traditionally made with durum wheat flour and egg, giving the noodles a deeper golden hue. You'll often find them packaged in nest-like bundles, which protect the thin strands from cracking. Tagliatelle is classically paired with ragu, so if you want to serve up an authentic Bolognese, make sure to reach for this egg pasta.
Pappardelle
Similar to tagliatelle but with a greater width (around an inch), pappardelle offers plenty of surface area for chunky sauce accompaniments. This pasta is typically made with durum wheat flour and eggs, which gives it a richer flavor profile. This wide noodle variety is primarily sold dried and portioned into nests, making it easy to cook without compromising the structure.
The long flat egg pasta comes from Tuscany, where it's commonly served with wild boar ragu. Thanks to the broad and slightly rough surface, the noodles easily scoop up sauce without leaving much behind. Other meat or mushroom sauces make a great accompaniment, too. Although pappardelle are mostly produced by machine nowadays, they are a good candidate for home pasta making.
Fettuccine/fettucce
Fettuccine is a classic Roman pasta particularly enjoyed stateside with Alfredo sauce. The long, flat noodles are similar to tagliatelle and made both with or without eggs. Their flat nature makes them a good vehicle for creamy sauces, as well as additional ingredients (though ideally none too large). An Alfredo sauce from Italy is just made with cheese, so skip the cream for the real deal.
Fettucce and fettuccelle are almost identical yet vary slightly in terms of noodle width. While you might not find them in the average supermarket, these variations offer a slight nuance to familiar dishes while maintaining the qualities that make them a great match for thick sauces.
Umbricelli/strangozzi
Several types of pasta overlap, yet their regional specificity offers a distinction that keeps their identities separate. Take umbricelli and strangozzi, two hand-rolled pastas from Umbria quite similar to Tuscan pici. Both are thicker but shorter than spaghetti and typically only made with flour, water, and a bit of olive oil.
The chewy texture makes them a good pairing for basic sauces. You'll commonly find the fresh pasta served with a simple tomato or meat sauce, or when in season, shaved black truffles, a regional specialty. Umbricelli is even recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture as being a Traditional Agricultural Product.
Mafalda/reginette
Created near Naples in the region of Campania, mafalda pasta was originally named manfredine. Upon the birth of the princess Mafalda of Savoy, pasta manufacturers renamed the shape in her honor. It's also sold as mafaldine, reginette, and with other names depending on the location.
The pasta consists of flat noodles about ½ an inch to ¾ of an inch wide, with ruffled edges along the length, providing plenty of surface area to trap sauce. It comes in both long and short noodles, allowing versatility when pairing. Serve mafalda pasta with thick sauces like a creamy pomodoro, vodka, or even a mushroom-based sauce.
Trenette
This Ligurian favorite is similar to both linguine and fettuccine, fitting somewhere in the middle based on the width of the strands. Linguine noodles are a bit narrower and flatter than trenette, which have a slightly greater girth — though the distinction is minimal and they can be used interchangeably.
Recently popularized in the Disney film "Luca," the noodles show up a few times, served both plain and with pesto, another regional specialty. In traditional Ligurian cuisine, trenette with pesto is a common meal consisting of the pasta, green string beans, and potatoes cooked together in the same pot and tossed with fresh basil pesto.
Tagliolini
Tagliolini (or tajarin in the local dialect) are thin egg noodles from the northwestern region of Piedmont (though neighboring areas lay claim to similar shapes). Made with wheat flour and plenty of yolks, they have a vibrant yellow color that hints at their rich flavor. Popular for a handful of centuries, the thin strands are traditionally hand cut, leaving angled sides, though some variations have a smoother appearance.
Due to their thinner width, tagliolini work well with lighter pairings, such as buttery lemon sauces or simple meat sauces. As well, they are locally served with butter and freshly grated truffles, which hail from the same area.
Fedelini
Fedelini pasta comes from the seaside region of Liguria, and boasts a history dating back several centuries. At the time, a local association of pasta makers known as Fidelari was active, probably resulting in the pasta's name.
Thinner than spaghetti, the long and narrow strands work best with light sauces that don't take over texturally. Butter with grated Parmesan cheese or sage, a simple tomato sauce, or a fresh seafood sauce are some good options. Alternatively, fedelini is a good candidate to add to a basic broth, as it cooks very quickly, or even to use in baked pasta dishes.
Lasagna
Although lasagna pasta primarily shows up in the baked dish of the same name, you don't have to stick to the traditional recipe to use the pasta sheets. The rectangular-shaped sheets can be layered, rolled, or cut to make a wide assortment of dishes, including soup.
Originating in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, this long pasta shape is made with durum wheat flour, water, and occasionally eggs. Some versions are flat with straight sides, while others have ruffled edges to catch more sauce. Depending on the production, some lasagna pasta comes pre-cooked and can be directly used in a baked dish, whereas other varieties need to first be boiled.
Bavette
Bavette pasta looks similar to popular varieties like linguine or tagliatelle, with a width that fits somewhere in the middle. Typically around 10 inches long and ¼-inch wide, this is a versatile shape that is unfortunately not very common beyond its homeland.
With a narrow and slightly convex surface, bavette is a great vehicle for sauce, especially pesto, as both come from the region of Liguria. Indeed, bavette alla genovese is a typical recipe featuring the two ingredients. Skip the weighty sauces and opt for light seafood or vegetable options to avoid masking the nuances of this shape.
Bigoli
The northern Italian regions of Veneto and neighboring Lombardy boast bigoli among their starchy offerings. This pasta shape has been around for more than four centuries, originally made with a machine created for the sole purpose of making bigoli. The long pasta is thicker than spaghetti, with a slightly rough texture that makes it easy for sauces to adhere to.
Previously only made with soft wheat flour, it's now more commonly made with whole wheat flour, eggs, and water. Popular pairings include duck or sausage ragu, though bigoli is also a good option for seafood sauces, especially during religious holidays. Locally, you'll find it served with anchovies, sardines, or lake fish.
Fusilli col buco/fusilli di gragnano
For texture lovers, fusilli are an excellent option thanks to the numerous tight curves in every piece. Skip the short version and go for fusilli col buco or fusilli di Gragnano, two long pastas with a delightfully twisted shape. Both variations originate from the region of Campania, with the latter coming from the town of Gragnano, famous for its quality pasta.
Fusilli col buco is basically a hollow noodle-like bucatini, originally twisted around knitting needles to create the corkscrew shape. Nowadays, the production is done by machine, resulting in perfectly even twists. Fusilli di Gragnano has a wider shape, offering a larger surface area for sauce to cling to the spirals.
Ziti lunghi
You might be familiar with a baked ziti casserole, but for a variation, try ziti lunghi, aka long ziti. Hollow on one end, the shape consists of thick tubular noodles that are sturdy enough to hold up to weightier sauces. Its origins trace to Naples, where it was traditionally served for special occasions like weddings (zita means bride in the local dialect).
Much like its shorter counterpart, ziti lunghi is typically used in baked recipes such as casseroles and timbales, a sort of deep dish filling encased in a pasta shell. For a simpler preparation, it pairs well with meat ragus or rich, creamy sauces.
Barbina
There's no shortage of thin noodles in the repertoire of long pasta shapes, including barbine, which translates to small beards. It's unclear how the pasta got its name, aside from its potential similarity to the thin, pointed end of a long beard. Smaller than capellini, the narrow strands are commonly sold pre-portioned into nests.
Due to its delicate nature, this pasta is not a good candidate for thick or chunky sauces. Instead, serve it in a light broth or with a simple sauce. Butter and Parmesan work well, as does a classic aglio e olio duo.
Maccheroni alla molinara
There's so much more to maccheroni than mac and cheese, as evidenced by maccheroni alla molinara (also known as maccheroni alla mugnaia in local dialect). This traditional pasta shape comes from the region of Abruzzo, where the hand-rolled fat noodle has been a specialty for several centuries.
Made with flour, egg, and water, the dough comes together with light kneading before it's shaped into large loops (up to 5 feet long!). As they cook, the rings split into more manageable long noodles. The fat noodles pair well with a savory tomato sauce, meat ragu, or sausage and vegetable sauces.
Busiate
This Sicilian pasta shape has an attractive spiral appearance, boasting endless nooks and crannies to trap sauce. Similarly to other twisted pastas, it is traditionally made by wrapping noodles around a thin rod, though modern busiate is commonly produced with machines.
Originating from the province of Trapani, it's typically served with the local pesto, which consists of cherry tomatoes, almonds, garlic, basil, and olive oil. It's equally delicious with Genovese pesto or sauces loaded with fresh seafood. Other Sicilian specialties pair well with busiate, including pasta alla norma, made with eggplant, basil, and ricotta.
Frastagliate
It's all about fun textures with frastagliate, a wide, flat noodle (similar to tagliatelle) with serrated edges. Unlike some pasta variations that have smoother ruffled sides, these boast a choppy zigzag nature. The dough is made with durum wheat flour and eggs, giving it a bright yellow hue.
It's often made with other ingredients to infuse different colors, such as olives, spinach, and tomato. To allow the colors to stand out, frastagliate is commonly paired with pale sauces, such as a cream and cheese blend, which easily cling to the jagged sides.
Spaghetti alla chitarra/spaghetto quadrato
A few spaghetti variations offer slightly more distinct characteristics, such as spaghetti alla chitarra and spaghetti quadrati. Instead of the cylindrical, smooth, rounded shape, these versions have squared sides. The former is named after the old tool used to cut the strands. Originating from the region of Abruzzo, this type of spaghetti is best enjoyed with tomato-based ragu sauces, which cling to the angled sides.
Spaghetto quadrato is inspired by the Abruzzese specialty, identifying its square-like qualities in the name. Depending on the brand of pasta, it may be labeled with either name, though the two varieties should feature long thin strands with squared sides (spaghetti alla chitarra may have more of a rectangular cross-section).
Sagne torte
Sagne torte (also called sagnette or sagne 'ncannulate) is a type of pasta from the central and southern regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, and Lazio. Typically homemade, this durum wheat flour and water pasta resembles shorter fettuccine. Traditionally, no eggs were used in the dough as this shape was originally favored for its affordability (though modern recipes sometimes include eggs).
The pasta's length varies depending on how it's cut, and it can also be twisted into a light spiral shape. Consequently, it's enjoyed in a variety of ways, such as added to legume soups or served with sausage and beans (a classic recipe in Lazio). It's also served with tomato sauces or seafood in coastal areas.