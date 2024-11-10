Campania: The Italian Countryside That Foodies Should Know About

Italy's landscape is rich with variety, which translates to an abundance of diversity in the culinary sphere. While certain Italian dishes are ubiquitous around the world, there's still a strong sense of regional cuisines. And you may know that you love Italian food, but do you know which region specializes in your favorite dishes? As it turns out, chances are the answer to that question is often Campania.

This southern Italian region is the source of some of the country's most popular culinary exports, including pizza Napoletana, Caprese salad, and even eggplant Parmesan (depending on the account). For an area that's given the world such delicious foods, many people know too little about Campania, apart from iconic sites like Pompeii, Mount Vesuvius, and the Amalfi Coast.

We spoke to Campanian chefs and culinary experts to understand the ins and outs of this beautiful area. Rosario Procino grew up in Naples and now co-owns Ribalta and Amo Seafood in NYC with chef Pasquale Cozzolino, another Campania native. Additionally, we spoke with Cristian Pappalardo from the town of Maiori on the Amalfi Coast, the chef at Casa Mandina, which he co-owns with his brother Alfonso. From climate and agriculture to local delicacies, they shared the scoop. Read on to learn all about Campania — and perhaps inspire your next holiday.

