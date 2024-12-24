Italian Flag Dipping Sauce Trio Recipe

What's better than a trio of dipping sauces? A trio of sauces in the colors of the Italian flag, of course. There are many ways to recreate the bold green, red, and white stripes of the Italian flag using ingredients seen in Italian cooking. Green brings to mind basil, pesto, olives, herbs, and a variety of vegetables. Red is seen in tomatoes of course, but also peppers, peperoncino, and spices, while white is the color of mozzarella, garlic, and many soft cheeses.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a dipping sauce trio with vibrant colors and, even better, delicious flavors. "The most stereotypical Italian ingredients with these colors are basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella," Bottalico says. "Everyone knows marinara sauce, so I created an alternative with a base of roasted red peppers. Sauteed zucchini colors the green sauce, and the white sauce is made with Greek yogurt." Zucchini sauteed in olive oil and garlic is blended with creamy cannellini beans and parsley to make the green sauce. The red sauce blends roasted red peppers with avocado, fresh basil, garlic, and paprika for a rich and herby result. In the white sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and lemon zest add zing to Greek yogurt. Serve these dips with raw vegetables like celery, carrot, and cucumber, crackers, tortilla chips, or mozzarella sticks. The result is three creamy and flavor-packed dips that are not only delicious but also make a beautiful presentation honoring Italian culture.

