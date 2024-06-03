Spicy Italian Sausage And Spinach Tortellini Soup Recipe

Developer Chanel Murphy calls this recipe "my go-to soup that my entire family loves," adding: "They especially love the tortellini and the flavor of the Italian sausage." The soup is also fairly quick and easy to prepare, taking just half an hour from start to finish. Much of the time involves the soup simmering on its own, as well, so there's not much action needed from the cook other than keeping an eye on things.

While the soup is certainly quite hearty — a veritable one-pot meal complete with vegetables, greens, pasta, and meat — Murphy thinks of it as something that can be eaten year-round. In the wintertime, you could accompany it with a filling side of cheesy pasta or garlic bread, while you could go lighter with a simple green salad in the summer. You can also make up a big batch (it's easy to double) and freeze it in individual portions to microwave for a quick meal at any time.