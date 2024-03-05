Step Aside Kale, It's Time To Start Embracing Mustard Greens Instead

For the last few years, kale has enjoyed popularity as "the" super green for health and wellness. It appeared everywhere on salads, shakes, and even gourmet dinners. But if you're bored of kale, never fear. There is another option that is also part of the bitter green family and just as healthy. It's time to embrace the tangy goodness of mustard greens.

Historically, mustard greens have been used as an antiseptic herb for treating injuries. So why is Tasting Table writing about a green that's been used to heal wounds? Because this green also has a long and rich history as a culinary herb from China to Europe and from India to the Deep South. While it packs as much nutritional value as kale, its complexity, unique flavor, and versatility make it far more interesting.

There are several varieties available. And that means that these greens suit many different dishes and cooking styles, from the most basic salad to a creative soul food recipe. You can even add them to a green smoothie if you're looking for a little spice in your drink. Mustard greens are the perfect replacement for kale in modern cooking.