One-Pan Lemon Basil Chicken Recipe

This recipe may first grab your attention because of the "one-pan" part of its title — since who doesn't like to limit the number of dishes getting dirty? One-pan meals guarantee less fuss in the kitchen, and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn assures us that this lemon basil chicken is "very easy and comes together in less than 30 minutes, making it perfect for a simple weeknight meal." Still, its simplicity isn't the only selling point, nor is it even the best thing about the recipe. No, that would have to be the flavor.

McGlinn describes this one-pan lemon basil chicken as "a bright and herbal version of chicken piccata." Instead of the capers, parsley, and white wine, however, she uses basil leaves and lemon zest and juice to create a vibrant sauce for the dish. The lemon juice, in combination with chicken stock, is an excellent alcohol-free ingredient swap for wine, while the combination of flavors makes for a dish that McGlinn calls "lemon-forward with plenty of fresh basil that complements the tartness."