One-Pan Lemon Basil Chicken Recipe
This recipe may first grab your attention because of the "one-pan" part of its title — since who doesn't like to limit the number of dishes getting dirty? One-pan meals guarantee less fuss in the kitchen, and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn assures us that this lemon basil chicken is "very easy and comes together in less than 30 minutes, making it perfect for a simple weeknight meal." Still, its simplicity isn't the only selling point, nor is it even the best thing about the recipe. No, that would have to be the flavor.
McGlinn describes this one-pan lemon basil chicken as "a bright and herbal version of chicken piccata." Instead of the capers, parsley, and white wine, however, she uses basil leaves and lemon zest and juice to create a vibrant sauce for the dish. The lemon juice, in combination with chicken stock, is an excellent alcohol-free ingredient swap for wine, while the combination of flavors makes for a dish that McGlinn calls "lemon-forward with plenty of fresh basil that complements the tartness."
Gather the ingredients for one-pan lemon basil chicken
This dish is made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts coated in a mixture of all-purpose flour, lemon zest, thyme, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper and fried in olive oil. It's served with a pan sauce of butter, garlic, lemon juice, and chicken broth and is garnished with fresh basil as a final touch.
Step 1: Make the coating for the chicken
Combine flour, lemon zest, thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper in a large dish.
Step 2: Cover the chicken in the seasoned flour
Coat chicken pieces evenly in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.
Step 3: Heat the cooking oil
Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 4: Fry the chicken
And chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides, about 10 minutes total.
Step 5: Cook butter and garlic in the same skillet
Transfer chicken to a plate and add butter and garlic to the skillet.
Step 6: Stir the lemon juice and broth
Once the butter has melted, stir in the lemon juice and chicken broth, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, and simmer briefly until slightly thickened.
Step 7: Mix the chicken with the pan sauce
Return the chicken to the skillet and warm, tossing in the sauce, until heated through, about 1 minute.
Step 8: Garnish and enjoy
Top with basil and extra lemon slices before serving.
What sides go well with one-pan lemon basil chicken?
"This is really a dish best eaten with sides," McGlinn says about her lemon basil chicken. The tart, buttery sauce is "perfect for pasta," she says, especially thinner kinds like spaghetti or linguine. McGlinn also likes this chicken with roasted potatoes or other vegetables, especially asparagus and broccoli rabe. If you'd like something lighter, she tells us that the dish "pairs particularly well with salads, especially those with similar tasting vinaigrettes." She also suggests making pesto with any leftover basil and adding this to the side dishes. That way, she notes, "The whole meal is basil-forward."
As for when to serve this lemon basil chicken, McGlinn feels it's "best suited for quick, easy weeknight meals" since both the preparation and cleanup should be a breeze. The best time of the year to serve it is summer, since the lemony flavor is oh-so-seasonal and fresh basil will be readily available. Also, as McGlinn points out, the chicken dish is "fairly light and easy — perfect for hot summer nights."
What should I do with leftover one-pan lemon basil chicken?
Yet another great thing about this chicken dish is that the leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. What's more, the microwave is not only going to be the easiest way to reheat them, but it's actually preferred. "Because the chicken is draped in sauce, you won't be able to crisp it, so the goal of reheating is simply warming it all the way through and waking up the buttery sauce," McGlinn explains.
If you don't like to repeat the same meal two days in a row, McGlinn says "you can also repurpose the leftovers by adding chicken broth and making it into soup." To do so, simply shred the chicken and maybe add some noodles to the broth, as well. Yet another idea she has is to "mix orzo, artichokes, and white beans into a pan and turn the lemon chicken into a Greek-inspired skillet," while you could also shred the cold chicken and mix it with aioli to make a lemony Mediterranean-style chicken salad.
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- Zest and juice from ½ lemon, divided, plus extra lemon slices for serving
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound chicken breasts, sliced in half lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 5 leaves fresh basil, thinly sliced
|Calories per Serving
|353
|Total Fat
|21.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|114.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|388.4 mg
|Protein
|27.8 g