Jeremy Scheck's Alcohol-Free Ingredient Swap For Wine - Exclusive

Chefs often use both white and red wine while cooking to add complexity to a dish and to help elevate the already existing flavors within it. Jeremy Scheck regularly uses white wine in his recipes for brightness and relies on red wine primarily for braising. But for those who prefer to abstain from cooking with alcohol, Scheck believes you can conjure that same intensity with the use of verjus or verjuice.

"The best substitute for wine is verjus, in my opinion, which is just an alcohol-free grape juice that's less sweet," he told us. That lack of sweetness is key because if you add a cooking liquid that has an abundance of sweetness, you can't detract any from the dish, and it may disrupt the flavor balance. "It's similar to choosing to buy unsalted butter — you can always add [more salt later], but it's harder to take away," Scheck explained.

If you don't have verjus on hand, don't fret. Scheck's other recommendation for a wine substitution is a combination of two everyday ingredients you likely already have in your pantry: "In a pinch, you can always use chicken stock and a little bit of lemon juice to get that depth of flavor and acidity." The combination will allow you to harness a similar type of flavor enhancement as wine without any alcohol.

For more culinary tips, check out "ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter," which is now available for purchase here. To stay up-to-date with all things Jeremy Scheck and ScheckEats, visit Instagram and TikTok.