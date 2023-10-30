Jeremy Scheck Wants To Make Cooking Easy And Accessible - Exclusive Interview

What are the staple ingredients that you always keep in your pantry?

I have a whole page on [staple ingredients] in the book and several pages dedicated to an in-depth explanation of each ingredient. You might not think you want an explanation for flour or balsamic vinegar, but there are a lot of things that people might not know. For example, I don't think a lot of Americans realize that balsamic vinegar is made from grapes. That's maybe more obvious in Italy, and that's interesting.

[For a staple ingredient], you don't need to buy the most expensive 12-year-aged balsamic vinegar. I try not to make my recipes super expensive or difficult to source, and the average grocery store in the US is not necessarily going to have that. I include instructions in case you have the aged balsamic. It's going to be sweeter than if you get the standard [balsamic] that's available, so I give tips on how and when to use it.

What are your favorite spices to utilize in the kitchen?

I have 10 spices that I use throughout ["ScheckEats—Cooking Smarter"]. We're actually going to sell a bundle of the spices, with a brand called Gneiss Spice. They have these little jars that can stick to your fridge — they're magnetic and they're glass. [Gneiss Spice] can also ship you refill spices, with compostable bags, so it's very low waste.

All the recipes in the book can be made with just the 10 spices: Herbes de Provence, black pepper, oregano, sweet paprika, cumin, Za'atar, garlic powder, ground cinnamon, red pepper flakes, and sesame seeds. You might not necessarily think, "I'm going to use Za'atar in all my cooking," but I give you a lot of recipes to use it. Any time I ask for a [special ingredient], I'm going to give you multiple things [to use it for], because my pet peeve is when you're asked to buy a certain ingredient for a recipe, and then you're stuck with half of the bottle or jar afterward, because you don't know how to use the rest of it.