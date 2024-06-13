The Difference Between Red And Green Pesto Goes Beyond Color

Pesto is a wonderful sauce to make, not just because of how packed with flavor it is but also because of how wonderful the kitchen smells after. An Italian food item with a history that goes back to the ancient Roman era, people love its herbaceous taste and aroma, which not only elevates pasta dishes but also tastes great on pizza and with chicken, fish, and roasted vegetables. It has such a universal appeal that folks tend to call any sauce that's made by blending green herbs, oil, and spices together pesto. The original, however, is pasta alla Genovese.

There's another type of pesto sauce that also comes from Italy, albeit from a region different from the one that created the classic green version. Red pesto is also known as pesto alla Trapanese, named after the Trapani town in Sicily, although you'll also see it called tomato pesto. It's equally versatile in the kitchen, serving as an all-around sauce suitable for pasta, pizza, sandwiches, chicken, fish, and veggies.

Given the emphasis that Italian food culture places on authenticity and the use of traditional methods and ingredients, any lover of the country's cuisine must learn how each pesto type is unique from the other. Aside from the obvious difference in color, both sauces were developed using produce that their respective regions are known for. Learn how this contributes to the flavor of each pesto variety, so you'll know which sauce to reach for the next time you're craving a tasty, saucy dish.