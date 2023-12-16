13 Unconventional Pasta Shapes You Should Know About

Italian cuisine is arguably one of the most popular in the world, renowned for its versatility and focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Pasta shapes and sauce combinations number well into the hundreds. Many pasta cuts in Italy are region-specific and have ancient roots tied to some of the country's most salient and unexpected bits of history. A handful of shapes were invented for reasons that extend beyond culinary delights — several were instead initially used as tools for surprising, even shocking, reasons, such as murdering tax-collecting priests or smuggling garlic cloves across the Alps into 17th-century Austria, then known as Prussia.

While legends around origins abound, there's no denying that pasta is a delicious and filling addition to any meal. The number of cuts, big and small, wide and narrow, squat and long, are masters of sopping up sauces that pack a flavorful punch with each bite. And sometimes, it's the odd, whimsical-looking ones that do this better than others. Here are 13 unconventional pasta shapes and their unique histories you should know about.