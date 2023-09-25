Strozzapreti Is The Unique Pasta Shape That May Have A Dark History

For much of Italian history, pasta and politics have gone hand and hand. The Manfredi Lunghi pasta shape is named after a 13th-century Sicilian king. When one Italian Futurist, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, satirically suggested that pasta was an outdated dish in the early 1900s, it inspired such an impassioned uprising as to evoke a small Civil War. Today, we're deep-diving into another perhaps lesser-known pasta shape inspired by historical and social influences. Introducing strozzapreti (aka lunghetti), which resembles a more twisted cavatelli, and is made from a simple combination of flour and water — no eggs.

Before the Kingdom of Italy was established in 1861, Emilia-Romagna belonged to the Church-State. Priests regularly showed up door-to-door to collect taxes, typically around lunchtime, and always demanded to be fed by whatever household they happened to be visiting. Under the oppressive Papal State, if the northern Italian people couldn't afford to feed them, priests would sometimes confiscate their eggs as an alternative payment, leaving the people to figure out how to make pasta with just flour and water — and they weren't happy about it.

Now that they had their eggs swiped, they were naming their new flour-and-water pasta "strozzapreti," Italian for "priest strangler." Per the lore, the hope was that whenever priests visited households in Emilia-Romagna, they would be served the pasta and choke on it. The twisted, elongated shape of the strozzapreti might have been designed to resemble the ropes that 19th-century Italians used to hang criminals.