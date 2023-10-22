Radiatori Is The Radiator-Shaped Pasta With Debated Origins

Estimates suggest there are anywhere from 300 to 400 pasta types in Italy. However, determining the precise total is tricky. With different regional names for the same noodle and pasta makers constantly creating new shapes, the assortment of possibilities is dizzying. As a result, it is no surprise that some varieties arose from murky origins. Take the mid-sized, bristled radiatori.

Translating to "radiator" from Italian, the name inspires industrial associations. Nevertheless, some still believe it may be lavish in nature, with nomenclature emerging in the 1960s in reference to the grill of a Bugatti car. After all, taking inspiration from the automobile industry is nothing new for pasta makers — just look at the cog-like rotelle. Others suppose its creation is less luxurious, saying it was developed between the World Wars, inspired by the shape of mid-century radiators that heated homes and apartments. Regardless of its disputed emergence, one characteristic is clear — the pasta variety is delightful.

[Featured image by Clay Junell via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]