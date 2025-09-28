Try Our Chicken And Dumplings Skillet Recipe For A Southern-Style Dinner

Between chicken and dumplings, chicken pot pie, and chicken noodle soup, it's hard to think of better comfort food than warm chicken, cream, and carbs all in one pot. The cozy mixture of tender chicken, warming broth, and soft, savory vegetables never seems to get old, especially when paired with silky noodles or a crispy pie crust. Chicken and dumplings are often served in a large pot filled with creamy broth and fluffy boiled dough, but in this version, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the base is made thick and creamy before being topped with biscuit-like dumplings for a tender, savory, and very satisfying meal.

The skillet, which is filled with comforting aromatic flavors like rosemary, garlic, and thyme, is the ultimate combination of all three comforting chicken dishes in one. Instead of a brothy base, the chicken and vegetables are surrounded by thick, creamy gravy, made thicker by doughy drop dumplings. The dumplings, which are a simple Southern biscuit recipe designed to be boiled in the broth, become both fluffy and creamy while steaming in the warm chicken gravy. This recipe is easy enough to be made any day of the week, and so cozy you'll crave it all through the winter.